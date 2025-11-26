Space Force's Golden Dome: The Race for Missile Defense Supremacy

The U.S. Space Force has rolled out its Golden Dome initiative, awarding several contracts for the development of missile defense prototypes. Sources indicate that major defense companies like Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, and Anduril are among the beneficiaries.

This strategic move marks a milestone in the Pentagon's missile defense strategies, accelerating efforts to create space-based interceptors capable of neutralizing threats as they enter orbit. Despite the confidentiality surrounding contract sizes, insights point to prototype awards around $120,000 each, a notable leap in defense spending.

The competition for these lucrative projects is fierce, with the ultimate aim to secure contracts potentially totaling between $1.8 billion to $3.4 billion annually. As companies vie for dominance, industry insiders suggest development costs might reach up to $2 billion per interceptor prototype. This evolution in defense tactics underscores the Space Force's commitment to cutting-edge solutions.