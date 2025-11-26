Space Force's Golden Dome: The Race for Missile Defense Supremacy
The U.S. Space Force has initiated the Golden Dome program, awarding contracts for missile defense prototypes to multiple companies. The goal is to develop space-based interceptors, paving the way for lucrative future contracts. The project's success could redefine strategic defense by intercepting missiles as they enter space.
This strategic move marks a milestone in the Pentagon's missile defense strategies, accelerating efforts to create space-based interceptors capable of neutralizing threats as they enter orbit. Despite the confidentiality surrounding contract sizes, insights point to prototype awards around $120,000 each, a notable leap in defense spending.
The competition for these lucrative projects is fierce, with the ultimate aim to secure contracts potentially totaling between $1.8 billion to $3.4 billion annually. As companies vie for dominance, industry insiders suggest development costs might reach up to $2 billion per interceptor prototype. This evolution in defense tactics underscores the Space Force's commitment to cutting-edge solutions.