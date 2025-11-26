Unbeatable Deals: MSI's 'Lucky Friday' Black Friday Sale Unleashed

MSI, renowned for its innovation in gaming and business computing, has unveiled its much-anticipated 'MSI Lucky Friday' Black Friday Sale. Running from November 23 to 30, 2025, this week-long event provides consumers with enticing discounts, available via Amazon and Flipkart.

The sale features attractive discounts of up to 40% on select gaming and non-gaming laptops. Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director at MSI, emphasized the growing importance of Black Friday for Indian shoppers and highlighted the company's commitment to offering unparalleled deals and accessibility.

Additionally, exclusive promotions are available for in-store purchases, including complimentary MSI backpacks and special warranty extensions for select models. These offers enhance the overall shopping experience and value for consumers. For more details, visit MSI's website or brand stores.

(With inputs from agencies.)