Left Menu

India Soars High: Boost in Aviation with World's Largest LEAP Engine MRO Facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Safran's new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility for aircraft engines. This milestone is a step towards enhancing India's civil aviation sector, fostering job creation, and attracting investments. The facility aims to support the growing demand with indigenous capabilities for LEAP engines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:46 IST
India Soars High: Boost in Aviation with World's Largest LEAP Engine MRO Facility
  • Country:
  • India

In a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Safran's new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for aircraft engines, positioning India as a key partner for global investors. He emphasized on investors being co-creators, highlighting the government's reform initiatives such as the new labour code.

Modi elaborated on the significance of the facility for LEAP engines, which are integral to commercial aircraft, underlining its role in creating job opportunities for young professionals. As India's civil aviation sector accelerates, Modi encouraged Safran to delve into designing aircraft engines and propulsion systems locally.

The Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility, touted as the world's largest MRO unit for LEAP engines, is slated to commence operations by 2026. With an investment of Rs 1,300 crore, it aims to service up to 300 LEAP engines annually, employing over 1,000 skilled Indian workers, driving India's aspirations to become a global aviation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

Revamping Power: J&K's March Towards Smart Meter Success

 India
2
Belgian Strike Grounds Flights, Challenges Government Reforms

Belgian Strike Grounds Flights, Challenges Government Reforms

 Global
3
Kerala's Tightrope: Balancing Labour Laws and Worker Rights

Kerala's Tightrope: Balancing Labour Laws and Worker Rights

 India
4
Karnataka's Leadership Divide: Congress High Command Faces Crossroads

Karnataka's Leadership Divide: Congress High Command Faces Crossroads

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025