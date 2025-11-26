India Soars High: Boost in Aviation with World's Largest LEAP Engine MRO Facility
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Safran's new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility for aircraft engines. This milestone is a step towards enhancing India's civil aviation sector, fostering job creation, and attracting investments. The facility aims to support the growing demand with indigenous capabilities for LEAP engines.
In a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Safran's new Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for aircraft engines, positioning India as a key partner for global investors. He emphasized on investors being co-creators, highlighting the government's reform initiatives such as the new labour code.
Modi elaborated on the significance of the facility for LEAP engines, which are integral to commercial aircraft, underlining its role in creating job opportunities for young professionals. As India's civil aviation sector accelerates, Modi encouraged Safran to delve into designing aircraft engines and propulsion systems locally.
The Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) facility, touted as the world's largest MRO unit for LEAP engines, is slated to commence operations by 2026. With an investment of Rs 1,300 crore, it aims to service up to 300 LEAP engines annually, employing over 1,000 skilled Indian workers, driving India's aspirations to become a global aviation hub.
