Safran Accelerates Expansion in India with New Engine Facilities

The French aerospace giant Safran announced on Wednesday its ambitious plans to strengthen its foothold in India with state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities. These new installations are poised to become operational in 2026, as Safran gears up to triple its annual revenue in India to over 3 billion euros by the year 2030.

Part of this expansion includes a dedicated MRO facility for LEAP and M88 engines, positioned in Hyderabad. The LEAP engine MRO center alone signifies a 200 million euro investment, destined to service 300 engines annually. This venture reflects India's growing importance to Safran, with the country's five major carriers currently operating over 400 LEAP-powered aircraft.

In addressing India's strategic defense needs, Safran also plans an MRO facility for the M88 engines used in Rafale fighter jets. This collaboration with Bharat Electronics Ltd highlights Safran's commitment to India's Make in India policy. The facilities are expected to collectively employ up to 1,250 people, marking a significant boost in local employment and expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)