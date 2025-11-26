Left Menu

Senegal's Economic Dawn: GDP Recalculation and Debt Strategy

Senegal updates its GDP base year to 2021, enhancing the GDP by 13.5% and improving debt metrics. This move aims to present a realistic economic picture amidst debt concerns, though S&P has downgraded the country's credit rating due to high debt levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:14 IST
Senegal's Economic Dawn: GDP Recalculation and Debt Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to present a more accurate economic perspective, Senegal has recalibrated its GDP, updating its base year to 2021. This adjustment has propelled the GDP upward by 13.5%, reflecting the advent of new industries and economic shifts.

Despite the economic boost, concerns linger as S&P Global recently reduced Senegal's credit rating to CCC+, highlighting apprehensions over the country's escalating debt, which soared to nearly 120% by the end of 2024.

While the rebasing has improved Senegal's debt-to-GDP ratios, the International Monetary Fund has withheld a $1.8 billion program due to unreported debts linked to former governance, casting a shadow over the current government's strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

Allegations Fly as BJP Accused of Influencing Budgam Bypoll

 India
2
Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

Europe Pushes for Stricter Social Media Age Limits

 Global
3
UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

UK Productivity Growth Forecast Slashed Amid Global Challenges

 United Kingdom
4
Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

Karnataka's Unity: Shivakumar Dismisses Power-Sharing Rumors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025