IIT Madras Launches India's First Indigenous Vessel Traffic System

IIT Madras researchers have introduced India's first indigenous vessel traffic management system, enhancing maritime security and reducing foreign dependency. The system, designed by NTCPWC at IIT Madras for the Ministry of Ports, is already operational at Vizhinjam International Seaport and offers strategic control and scalability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:34 IST
IIT Madras researchers have successfully developed and launched India's first indigenous vessel traffic management system, officials have revealed. This groundbreaking initiative by the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts at IIT Madras aligns with the specifications from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

K Murali, Head of NTCPWC, emphasized that this system significantly boosts indigenization, ensuring that India no longer relies heavily on imported technology. The system safeguards strategic data regarding vessel movements, providing enhanced security for the ports.

The scalable nature of this system allows for broader deployment across the nation, with successful implementation in Vizhinjam International Seaport, Kerala. Discussions are underway for deploying the system at two other ports on the Western Coast. This venture grants the government complete access to source code, databases, and solutions, fostering innovation while minimizing costs and dependency on foreign vendors.

