Revolutionizing EV Battery Safety: MIT-WPU's Hybrid Cooling Breakthrough

MIT-WPU researchers in Pune have developed a patented hybrid cooling system for electric vehicles. The system enhances safety and efficiency, addressing India's high-temperature challenges. Industry forecasts project significant growth in the EV battery cooling and management market, driven by advancements such as this innovative cooling solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:58 IST
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, researchers at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) in Pune have announced the development of a new patented hybrid cooling system designed to enhance the safety and efficiency of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. This innovative solution is tailored to meet the challenges posed by India's high-temperature conditions and a rise in EV fire incidents.

Named the 'System for Thermal Management of Battery of Vehicle,' this hybrid design integrates high-efficiency heat pipes with a specially engineered nano fluid to offer an energy-efficient, pump-free alternative. The system not only boosts performance but also ensures safety by maintaining the battery within safe thermal limits without drawing power from the vehicle itself, thus enhancing reliability.

Experts note that global demand for EV battery cooling systems is poised for growth, with forecasts suggesting a rise from USD 5.41 billion in 2024 to USD 29.09 billion by 2030. The Indian market echoes this trend, with projections for EV-battery cooling systems jumping from USD 138 million in 2025 to nearly USD 470 million by 2034, underscoring the importance of innovative solutions like MIT-WPU's hybrid system.

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

