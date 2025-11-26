Revolutionizing EV Battery Safety: MIT-WPU's Hybrid Cooling Breakthrough

In a significant breakthrough, researchers at MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) in Pune have announced the development of a new patented hybrid cooling system designed to enhance the safety and efficiency of electric vehicle (EV) batteries. This innovative solution is tailored to meet the challenges posed by India's high-temperature conditions and a rise in EV fire incidents.

Named the 'System for Thermal Management of Battery of Vehicle,' this hybrid design integrates high-efficiency heat pipes with a specially engineered nano fluid to offer an energy-efficient, pump-free alternative. The system not only boosts performance but also ensures safety by maintaining the battery within safe thermal limits without drawing power from the vehicle itself, thus enhancing reliability.

Experts note that global demand for EV battery cooling systems is poised for growth, with forecasts suggesting a rise from USD 5.41 billion in 2024 to USD 29.09 billion by 2030. The Indian market echoes this trend, with projections for EV-battery cooling systems jumping from USD 138 million in 2025 to nearly USD 470 million by 2034, underscoring the importance of innovative solutions like MIT-WPU's hybrid system.