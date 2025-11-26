Left Menu

Wipro and IISc Forge Alliance to Propel Frontier Tech Innovations

Wipro has announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) to advance research in frontier technologies, including quantum computing and AI. The collaboration aims to develop secure, adaptive, and autonomous digital operations solutions for various industries.

Updated: 26-11-2025 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for future technology development, IT services major Wipro has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID). This alliance aims to spearhead research and innovation in frontier technologies.

The collaboration, leveraging Wipro's AI-powered solutions, will focus on breakthroughs in agentic AI, embodied AI, quantum AI, and quantum-safe solutions. The intention is to help enterprises enhance their digital operations in a secure, adaptive, and autonomous manner, according to a statement from Wipro.

This partnership extends a decades-long relationship between Wipro and IISc, originally established in 1979. The initiative will involve senior IISc faculty and Wipro experts working together on advanced technologies, including autonomous network intelligence for future 6G environments, and robust AI models for various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

