Wipro and IISc Forge Alliance to Propel Frontier Tech Innovations

In a significant move for future technology development, IT services major Wipro has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID). This alliance aims to spearhead research and innovation in frontier technologies.

The collaboration, leveraging Wipro's AI-powered solutions, will focus on breakthroughs in agentic AI, embodied AI, quantum AI, and quantum-safe solutions. The intention is to help enterprises enhance their digital operations in a secure, adaptive, and autonomous manner, according to a statement from Wipro.

This partnership extends a decades-long relationship between Wipro and IISc, originally established in 1979. The initiative will involve senior IISc faculty and Wipro experts working together on advanced technologies, including autonomous network intelligence for future 6G environments, and robust AI models for various industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)