CloudExtel Bolsters AI-Ready Infrastructure with Rs 200 Crore Debt Raise

CloudExtel, a Mumbai-based digital infrastructure provider, secures Rs 200 crore debt from a private sector bank to enhance its AI-ready infrastructure and expand its metro fibre network. The funds will kickstart a new Data Centre Interconnect network, crucial for AI workloads, beginning in Mumbai and major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 10:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai-based digital infrastructure provider CloudExtel has secured Rs 200 crore in debt from a prominent private sector bank to enhance its AI-ready infrastructure and expand its metro fibre network across India.

The infusion, complemented by a follow-on equity injection from existing shareholders, is aimed at supporting CloudExtel's expansion plans. The funds will primarily be allocated to the company's forthcoming Data Centre Interconnect (DCI) network, which is set to deliver high-capacity, low-latency, and redundant connectivity between data centres—key for AI workloads, cloud computing, and digital content delivery.

CloudExtel is set to debut the network in Mumbai, before extending it to other major metropolitan areas like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Pune. "These funds will help us scale more rapidly, deepen our infrastructure presence, and continue driving impact through collaboration and technology-led efficiency," said Kunal Bajaj, CloudExtel Co-Founder and CEO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

