SignOff Semiconductors Expands to Israel: A New Semiconductor Corridor

SignOff Semiconductors, a top VLSI design services firm, has launched a sales office in Israel, a key move in their international expansion efforts. The new office will collaborate with Tel Aviv's MosaIC, an established semiconductor representation firm led by Gary Golembo, further embedding SignOff in Israel's dynamic design environment.

Rakesh Trivedi, Chief Strategy Officer of SignOff, highlighted the synergy between Israel's innovation in chip design and India's engineering prowess. This partnership aims to facilitate faster, more efficient semiconductor development for Israeli firms, contributing to a robust Israel-India semiconductor corridor.

Gary Golembo of MosaIC expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting that SignOff's expertise aligns perfectly with Israeli needs, especially in design sectors like AI, HPC, and automotive. Both companies look forward to enhancing innovation and reducing time-to-market for Israeli ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)