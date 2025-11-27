Left Menu

SignOff Semiconductors Expands to Israel: A New Semiconductor Corridor

SignOff Semiconductors announces the opening of its new sales office in Israel, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy. This collaboration with MosaIC solidifies SignOff's commitment to supporting Israel's semiconductor ecosystem by combining Indian engineering strength with Israeli design innovation.

SignOff Semiconductors, a top VLSI design services firm, has launched a sales office in Israel, a key move in their international expansion efforts. The new office will collaborate with Tel Aviv's MosaIC, an established semiconductor representation firm led by Gary Golembo, further embedding SignOff in Israel's dynamic design environment.

Rakesh Trivedi, Chief Strategy Officer of SignOff, highlighted the synergy between Israel's innovation in chip design and India's engineering prowess. This partnership aims to facilitate faster, more efficient semiconductor development for Israeli firms, contributing to a robust Israel-India semiconductor corridor.

Gary Golembo of MosaIC expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting that SignOff's expertise aligns perfectly with Israeli needs, especially in design sectors like AI, HPC, and automotive. Both companies look forward to enhancing innovation and reducing time-to-market for Israeli ventures.

