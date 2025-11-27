Modi Inaugurates Skyroot's Infinity Campus, Showcases India's Space Evolution

In a significant stride for India's space sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Infinity Campus of Indian space startup Skyroot, highlighting the transformative space reforms undertaken by the government.

During the event, Modi unveiled Skyroot's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, designed to launch satellites into orbit. He emphasized the government's reforms, opening the sector to private enterprises, which has led to innovations like those by Skyroot.

The Prime Minister remarked on India's vibrant space ecosystem, noting the emergence of over 300 space startups invigorating the sector. This progress has caught global investors' attention, marking India's private space talent as a formidable global presence.

