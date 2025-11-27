Modi Inaugurates Skyroot's Infinity Campus, Showcases India's Space Evolution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Skyroot's Infinity Campus and unveiled the Vikram-I rocket, noting historic space reforms. India's private space sector is thriving, with over 300 startups impressing globally. The space sector's growth illustrates India's innovation and determination, attracting significant global investor interest.
In a significant stride for India's space sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Infinity Campus of Indian space startup Skyroot, highlighting the transformative space reforms undertaken by the government.
During the event, Modi unveiled Skyroot's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, designed to launch satellites into orbit. He emphasized the government's reforms, opening the sector to private enterprises, which has led to innovations like those by Skyroot.
The Prime Minister remarked on India's vibrant space ecosystem, noting the emergence of over 300 space startups invigorating the sector. This progress has caught global investors' attention, marking India's private space talent as a formidable global presence.
