Left Menu

Modi Inaugurates Skyroot's Infinity Campus, Showcases India's Space Evolution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Skyroot's Infinity Campus and unveiled the Vikram-I rocket, noting historic space reforms. India's private space sector is thriving, with over 300 startups impressing globally. The space sector's growth illustrates India's innovation and determination, attracting significant global investor interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 12:02 IST
Modi Inaugurates Skyroot's Infinity Campus, Showcases India's Space Evolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride for India's space sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Infinity Campus of Indian space startup Skyroot, highlighting the transformative space reforms undertaken by the government.

During the event, Modi unveiled Skyroot's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, designed to launch satellites into orbit. He emphasized the government's reforms, opening the sector to private enterprises, which has led to innovations like those by Skyroot.

The Prime Minister remarked on India's vibrant space ecosystem, noting the emergence of over 300 space startups invigorating the sector. This progress has caught global investors' attention, marking India's private space talent as a formidable global presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

Manishkumar Jain Takes Helm of Equirus Finance

 India
2
Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

Masters' Union Shatters Placement Records with Unprecedented Global Offers

 United States
3
Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship

Spectacular Aces and Delays at Australian PGA Championship

 Global
4
Race for Puma: Anta and Rivals Eye Acquisition Amid Sportswear Boom

Race for Puma: Anta and Rivals Eye Acquisition Amid Sportswear Boom

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025