Kellton's Strategic Leap: Acquiring Kumori Technologies

On Thursday, technology firm Kellton announced its acquisition of IT services company Kumori Technologies in an all-cash transaction valued at Rs 52.5 crore.

The acquisition involves an upfront strategic investment of Rs 26.50 crore, with completion targeted by the third quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year. The remaining Rs 26 crore will be paid based on Kumori's performance over the next three fiscal years.

This acquisition is aligned with Kellton's strategy to bolster its platform-led digital transformation services, broadening its geographic outreach while fortifying enterprise relations through automation and AI integrations, according to CEO Karanjit Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)