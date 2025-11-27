Left Menu

PM Modi Praises Gen Z's Role in Skyroot's Space Breakthrough

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Skyroot's first orbital rocket, Vikram-I, highlighting the role of Gen Z professionals in advancing India's private space sector. Modi praised the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among young Indian engineers and emphasized the transformative government reforms propelling over 300 space startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the achievements of young Indian innovators as he unveiled Skyroot Aerospace's inaugural orbital rocket, Vikram-I, virtually inaugurating the company's Infinity Campus. Commending the dynamic Gen Z professionals, Modi expressed confidence in India's growing private space sector.

The Prime Minister emphasized the significant role of government reforms in catalyzing the growth of over 300 space startups, transforming India into a global space powerhouse. He noted that the youth's passion for innovation and entrepreneurship is shaping India's promising space future.

Skyroot Aerospace, founded by former ISRO scientists Pawan Chandana and Bharath Dhaka, symbolizes India's vibrant space ambitions. With its advanced facilities, Skyroot's success underscores India's investment appeal to global satellite manufacturing and technology firms, as Modi addressed the international opportunities emerging from India.

