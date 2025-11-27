Leonardo Unveils ‘Michelangelo Dome’ for Europe's Enhanced Air Defence
Italy's Leonardo has introduced a new multi-layered air defence system, the 'Michelangelo Dome', aimed at protecting critical infrastructure from threats. Similar to Israel's Iron Dome, it detects and neutralizes threats like missiles and drones. Full operation is expected by 2028, enhancing European security collaboration.
In a significant move to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities, Italy's aerospace giant Leonardo has unveiled a new multi-layered air defense system called the 'Michelangelo Dome'. As European nations intensify their military preparedness against potential threats from Russia and beyond, this innovative system aims to safeguard critical infrastructure.
The 'Michelangelo Dome' offers comprehensive protection, connecting various platforms across space, air, land, and sea. It can detect, track, intercept, and neutralize incoming threats such as rockets, missiles, and drones, mirroring the functionality of Israel's renowned Iron Dome.
Leonardo's Chief Executive Roberto Cingolani announced that development work will be conducted by a specially formed team comprising Leonardo's staff and the Italian armed forces. Set to be fully operational by 2028, the system underscores a strategic collaboration among NATO countries to counteract diverse forms of modern warfare threats.
