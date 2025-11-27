Left Menu

Leonardo Unveils ‘Michelangelo Dome’ for Europe's Enhanced Air Defence

Italy's Leonardo has introduced a new multi-layered air defence system, the 'Michelangelo Dome', aimed at protecting critical infrastructure from threats. Similar to Israel's Iron Dome, it detects and neutralizes threats like missiles and drones. Full operation is expected by 2028, enhancing European security collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:45 IST
Leonardo Unveils ‘Michelangelo Dome’ for Europe's Enhanced Air Defence

In a significant move to strengthen Europe's defense capabilities, Italy's aerospace giant Leonardo has unveiled a new multi-layered air defense system called the 'Michelangelo Dome'. As European nations intensify their military preparedness against potential threats from Russia and beyond, this innovative system aims to safeguard critical infrastructure.

The 'Michelangelo Dome' offers comprehensive protection, connecting various platforms across space, air, land, and sea. It can detect, track, intercept, and neutralize incoming threats such as rockets, missiles, and drones, mirroring the functionality of Israel's renowned Iron Dome.

Leonardo's Chief Executive Roberto Cingolani announced that development work will be conducted by a specially formed team comprising Leonardo's staff and the Italian armed forces. Set to be fully operational by 2028, the system underscores a strategic collaboration among NATO countries to counteract diverse forms of modern warfare threats.

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

 Global
2
Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

 Global
3
Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

 Global
4
Canada's Climate Deal: Balancing Energy and Environment

Canada's Climate Deal: Balancing Energy and Environment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025