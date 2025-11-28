Left Menu

Vietnam Embraces Chinese 5G Tech Amid Shifting Global Ties

Huawei and ZTE secure 5G contracts in Vietnam, highlighting warming Vietnam-China relations and raising Western concerns. These contracts followed U.S. tariffs on Vietnamese goods, possibly influencing Vietnam's tech partnerships. Vietnamese interest in Chinese infrastructure marks a shift in global technology alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 10:34 IST
In a significant shift, Vietnamese telecommunication providers are increasingly turning to Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE for 5G equipment, as relations between Hanoi and Beijing improve. The developments have sparked concern among Western officials who are wary of China's growing tech influence in a region traditionally hesitant to adopt its technologies.

Data from recent public procurements reveal that while European firms like Sweden's Ericsson and Finland's Nokia secured contracts for Vietnam's 5G core infrastructure, Huawei and ZTE have started to win smaller tenders with state-run network operators. This comes in the wake of new U.S. tariffs on Vietnamese goods, although it's unclear if there's a direct link between the tariffs and the contracts.

Despite the absence of official comments from involved parties, diplomatic discussions continue over the implications of integrating Chinese technology into Vietnam's infrastructure. As Hanoi gravitates towards deeper economic integration with China, experts suggest this could be a catalyst for further collaboration on other pivotal regional projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

