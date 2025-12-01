Covasant Technologies' Hyderabad AI Hub to Spark a Talent Revolution

In a bold move reflecting Hyderabad's growing prominence in the tech world, Covasant Technologies inaugurated its AI Innovation Centre in the city on Monday, aiming for a major hiring spree of 3,000 professionals by 2028. This initiative is set to bolster the firm's capabilities in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, and data engineering.

The centre is not just a standalone facility but a significant part of Covasant Technologies' global strategy, complementing its offices in Dallas, New York, Los Angeles, London, and Dubai. The centre will be a hub for advanced AI engineering, cybersecurity, and enterprise automation targeted at international portfolios, according to company statements.

Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu emphasized the strategic importance of this development, especially with the upcoming launch of an AI University in collaboration with global institutions. This institution aims to address the urgent need for reskilling and upskilling in the tech workforce, further establishing Hyderabad as a pivotal city in global tech advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)