Apple to discuss Sanchar Saathi app order with govt, may not follow in its current form

Apple and Samsung will discuss Sanchar Saathi app order with the government and try to find a middle path on the directive for its pre-installation on mobile phones, sources said.

In an order dated November 28, 2025, the Department of Telecom has directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its fraud reporting app, Sanchar Saathi, is pre-installed on all new devices and installed via a software update on existing handsets.

''Apple will discuss the order on Sanchar Saathi app installation and work out a middle path with them. The company may not be able to implement the order in the current form,'' an industry source told PTI.

According to the direction, all mobile phones that will be manufactured in India or imported after 90 days from the date of issuing of the order will need to have the app.

All mobile phone companies are required to report compliance to the DoT within 120 days.

Source shared that Samsung is reviewing the order and may also discuss it with the government before implementation.

Emails sent to Apple and Samsung seeking their comments elicited no response.

Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India, Senior Partner, Sanjeev Kumar, said that all eyes are now on tech giant Apple, renowned for its staunch defence of user privacy.

''The Cupertino-based company has historically resisted directives it views as compromising device integrity or data security. Its compliance — or potential legal pushback — will be a critical standpoint to be seen unfolding in the coming days. The Indian government has framed this as a non-negotiable step to secure the nation's digital frontiers against sophisticated criminals,'' Kumar said.

He said the government's rationale is rooted in a severe telecom security crisis.

''The primary stated goal is to verify genuine mobile handsets via their IMEI numbers, creating a national framework to crack down on spoofed or tampered devices — a major entry point for cybercrime. The app features tools for reporting stolen phones, fraudulent communications, and suspicious connections,'' he said.

Think tank CUTS International, Director for Research, Amol Kulkarni, said, despite good intentions, the mandate to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app on mobile handsets without any prior public consultation raises key concerns regarding expectations from citizens to blindly trust the government without questioning, and the inability of the government to suggest superior privacy-enhancing and choice-respecting alternatives.

''There is no clarity on what happens if it is realised that Sanchaar Sathi collects more data than necessary, in violation of purpose limitation requirements of Digital Personal Data Protection Act, many provisions of which are not applicable to government,'' Kulkarni said.

Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) said that as per the order, the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application should be ''readily visible'' and that ''its functionalities are not disabled or restricted''.

''In plain terms, this converts every smartphone sold in India into a vessel for state-mandated software that the user cannot meaningfully refuse, control, or remove. For this to work in practice, the app will almost certainly need system-level or root-level access, similar to carrier or OEM system apps, so that it cannot be disabled,'' IFF said.

Technology industry expert and Techshots CEO Akhilesh Shukla said that if an app is embedded in the operating system, then it cannot be deleted by users. Some apps that masquerade themselves as system app, even if deleted, can continue to run in the background.

''The Sanchar Saathi app, like most other apps, seeks user access to call logs, SMS, phone camera and notifications. After a clarification from the Union Telecom Minister, we are yet to see any amended order to clarify that the app can be deleted,'' Shukla said.

Former CMD, BSNL, and Independent Director, Lava International, Anupam Shrivastava, said that the mandate to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app is a strong and right move to combat mobile handset fraud and enhance national telecom cybersecurity.

''Even when it imposes a significant compliance burden on handset manufacturers. However, it is also extremely critical that DOT should clarify the app's exact data access and usage policies. This would mitigate users' concerns about their digital and personal privacy,'' Shrivastava said.

Home-grown mobile phone maker Lava International, however, has supported the government's call to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app.

Lava International, Managing Director, Sunil Raina, said user security is the top priority for the company, and it wholeheartedly supports every initiative that strengthens it.

''From day one, consumer safety has been at the very heart of everything we do, and this commitment is clearly reflected in our strict zero-bloatware policy. We will fully comply with the new guidelines, firmly believing that they will play a key role in reducing cyber fraud and data breaches, while fostering greater trust and transparency for users,'' Raina said.

