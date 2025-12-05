Axis Max Life’s E-Commerce Channel achieves 52% two-year CAGR on APE in H1 FY26; Becomes one of the leading players in Online Protection and Savings Market

New Delhi, December 04, 2025: Axis Max Life Insurance Limited ("Axis Max Life" / "Company"), formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, has reported a 52% two-year Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") in H1 FY26 for its business sourced through the E-Commerce Channel. Buoyed by this growth, Axis Max Life's E-Commerce Channel is now a leading player in online protection and savings market in the industry. Over the past three years, Axis Max Life's E-Commerce Channel has become a cornerstone of policy sourcing for the Company, accounting for over 31% of all new policies sourced in FY'25 and 35% of all new policies sourced in H1 FY'26. This strong performance has strengthened Axis Max Life's position as a leading player in the online insurance market, commanding significant market share. The Company's Direct-to-Consumer (through its own website) Channel has continued its scale-up trajectory in the period with ₹219 crore Annual Premium Equivalent ("APE") for H1 FY'26 and is growing 52% YoY. Axis Max Life's E-Commerce Channel is accelerating growth by anchoring its strategy on core digital capabilities that deliver sustained advantage. The company has built a robust performance marketing and analytics engine, introduced pre-approved three-click DIY cross-sell and up-sell journeys for the customers, and enabled seamless customer onboarding through regulated credit bureaus and the account-aggregation ecosystem.

Axis Max Life's E-Commerce Channel also uses an AI-driven voice-to-text platform to capture sales and customer insights which is supported by a unified experimentation engine that powers A/B testing across the E-Commerce Channel. Together, these capabilities sharpen conversion, personalise experiences, and scale performance with data-driven discipline for the customers. Sumit Madan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Axis Max Life, said, "Our significant E-Commerce Channel growth in the past few years is a clear signal of our digital dominance and a testament to the trust customers place in our online offerings. Our leading position in both online Protection and Savings segment is a direct result of our focus on building a seamless omni-channel customer experience, ensuring that our products meet the evolving needs of the new-age customer. With trust and innovation at the core, we are committed to making insurance simpler, smarter, and more accessible for every customer." Axis Max Life's relentless focus on product excellence and creating a seamless digital experience has been instrumental in driving this success, enabling the Company to sustain its dominance in the overall E-Commerce Channel. Axis Max Life attributes its E-Commerce Channel's growth to sustained product innovation, strong partnerships with leading online distributors and a suite of digital initiatives that strengthen the end-to-end customer experience. This includes designing structured buying journeys that guide customers from discovery to purchase with clarity and minimal effort, and a sales and communication engine that delivers timely, personalised messages across channels to support decision-making. The Company has also implemented personalized, on-mobile purchase journeys, which has enabled clear prospecting and helped build a robust digital marketing muscle, that has been a cornerstone of its continued direct business growth.

About Axis Max Life Insurance Limited (https://www.axismaxlife.com) Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Limited, is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2024-25, Axis Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 33,223 Cr

