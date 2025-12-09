Safeguarding Tiangong: A Bold Defense Against Space Debris

In a significant advancement for China's space program, astronauts have fortified the Tiangong space station against dangerous 'space junk.' This move follows an unprecedented event last month, where debris breached the window of the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft.

The incident necessitated a historic emergency mission after authorities delayed the return flight of Chinese astronauts due to the damage. The Shenzhou-21 was then launched, leaving the crew temporarily without a flightworthy vessel, highlighting the severe risks posed by space debris.

On Tuesday, Shenzhou-21 crew members conducted a spacewalk to install protective measures and assessed the damaged Shenzhou-20 window. While the return of the compromised spacecraft remains under consideration, the incident has drawn attention to the persistent threat of space debris in orbit.

