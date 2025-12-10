Trai Recommends Administrative Allocation of Key Spectrum Bands

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has proposed administrative allocation of radiowaves across eight spectrum bands, including the heavily debated lower 6 GHz, E, and V bands, setting the stage for pivotal shifts in industry practices.

Amidst contrasting demands from key players like Reliance Jio, advocating for auction-based allocation, and Bharti Airtel's appeal for complimentary distribution, Trai has moved to assign these spectrums for backend connectivity exclusively. This assignment prevents their direct use for mobile phone connectivity.

Alongside prescribing a nominal charge of 0.1 per cent of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) for frequency bands, Trai's recommendation emphasizes ensuring these bands focus on connecting mobile towers, rather than consumer devices, highlighting the regulatory body's strategic intent to moderate spectrum access.

