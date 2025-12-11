Left Menu

Telangana and AWS Forge $7 Billion Horizon: Cloud Powerhouse Emerges

Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans a $7 billion cloud infrastructure investment in Telangana. The agreement, signed during the Telangana Rising Global Summit, includes expanding AWS's data center. The investment will boost cloud services, AI, and startups in India, contributing to Telangana's vision as a global tech hub.

The Telangana government has reached a landmark agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS), marking a $7 billion investment into cloud data center infrastructure over the next 14 years.

During the Telangana Rising Global Summit in December, the state pledged comprehensive facilitation measures for AWS, aiming to create an optimal business environment that supports rapid data center growth across Telangana.

Both Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and AWS India and South Asia President Sandeep Dutta look forward to the collaboration, which is anticipated to anchor the Hyderabad AWS Region as a key driver of India's digital transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

