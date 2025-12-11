AWS's $7 Billion Boost: Telangana's Rising Tech Future
Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the Telangana government have sealed a deal for AWS to invest $7 billion in cloud infrastructure expansion. This 14-year project aims to enhance Hyderabad's role in powering tech solutions, marking a significant push toward Telangana's goal of becoming a global technology hub.
- Country:
- India
In a notable development, the Telangana government has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a groundbreaking agreement that sees AWS investing $7 billion over the next 14 years to expand cloud data center infrastructure in the state.
The announcement was made during the Telangana Rising Global Summit held on December 8 and 9. The state government plans to provide extensive facilitation measures and infrastructure support to help AWS swiftly expand its data center operations in Hyderabad, as per an official release on Thursday.
This expansion is set to position the Hyderabad AWS Region as a key player in cloud services and AI across India. Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, expressed delight over the investment, framing it as a step toward the state's ambitious 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision, while AWS President Sandeep Dutta emphasized their dedication to advancing India's digital landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu's Winter Sojourn: Hyderabad Hosts a Historic Retreat
Bihar Police Nab Hyderabad Fugitive in Gangster Shooting Case
EU Bolsters Investment Screening to Safeguard Economic Security
Citius TransNet Investment Trust: Pioneering Indian Transport Infrastructure with Landmark IPO
Oracle's AI Investments Rattle Stock Markets