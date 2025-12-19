Odisha Pioneers AI-Led Governance Revolution

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reaffirmed the state's commitment to AI-led governance and innovation during the Regional AI Impact Conference's opening session.

The event, serving as a prelude to the AI Impact Summit 2026, emphasized Odisha's foundational efforts in adopting artificial intelligence for strengthened governance and empowered citizen services.

Key partnerships with OpenAI and TCS were announced to enhance capacity building and efficiency, offering insights into future AI transformations across critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)