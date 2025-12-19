Left Menu

Odisha Pioneers AI-Led Governance Revolution

Odisha is spearheading an AI-led governance initiative, as highlighted in the Regional AI Impact Conference. The state's focus on local language LLMs aims to dismantle language barriers, while partnerships with tech giants like OpenAI and TCS bolster capacity building and efficiency. The unveiled 'Odisha Vision 2036' offers a transformative glimpse into an AI-driven future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:05 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reaffirmed the state's commitment to AI-led governance and innovation during the Regional AI Impact Conference's opening session.

The event, serving as a prelude to the AI Impact Summit 2026, emphasized Odisha's foundational efforts in adopting artificial intelligence for strengthened governance and empowered citizen services.

Key partnerships with OpenAI and TCS were announced to enhance capacity building and efficiency, offering insights into future AI transformations across critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and governance.

