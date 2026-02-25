CBI Unveils Cyber Fraud Network Across Six States

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has cracked down on a sophisticated cyber-fraud network that swindled a senior citizen from Kerala. This network was allegedly involved in 'digital arrests' across six states, including Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Delhi, according to officials.

The operation was successful due to meticulous digital forensics and a financial trail analysis that unveiled the intricacies of this far-reaching syndicate with possible international ties. The CBI's swift actions concentrated on crucial operational elements like mule bank account networks and fraudulently obtained SIM cards.

Three individuals, allegedly pivotal to the fraud, have been apprehended. These include a mule account operator in Goa and a shell company manager handling crypto transactions in Nagpur. Additionally, a SIM card facilitator was arrested in Bengaluru for deceiving people with fake '5G SIM upgrade' offers, misusing their KYC information to operate cards linked to overseas scams.

