UBS Leadership Transition: Ermotti's Exit Paves Way for Ivanovic?

In a significant shift within the financial world, UBS Group CEO Sergio Ermotti plans to retire in April 2027, as reported by the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Amid the anticipated change, Aleksandar Ivanovic, UBS' asset management chief, has emerged as a primary candidate to succeed Ermotti. According to sources within the company, Ivanovic is well-positioned to take on the leadership role.

Efforts to verify the report with UBS were unsuccessful, as the company has not provided a comment outside its normal business hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)