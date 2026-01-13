Left Menu

UBS Leadership Transition: Ermotti's Exit Paves Way for Ivanovic?

UBS Group CEO Sergio Ermotti plans to step down in April 2027, with Aleksandar Ivanovic as a likely successor, according to a report from the Financial Times. Sources indicate Ivanovic, the current asset management chief, could take the helm. Reuters has not confirmed the report, and UBS has not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:39 IST
In a significant shift within the financial world, UBS Group CEO Sergio Ermotti plans to retire in April 2027, as reported by the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Amid the anticipated change, Aleksandar Ivanovic, UBS' asset management chief, has emerged as a primary candidate to succeed Ermotti. According to sources within the company, Ivanovic is well-positioned to take on the leadership role.

Efforts to verify the report with UBS were unsuccessful, as the company has not provided a comment outside its normal business hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

