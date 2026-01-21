Left Menu

Blue Origin Unveils TeraWave: A New Era in Satellite Communication

Blue Origin, led by Jeff Bezos, has announced TeraWave, a satellite network of 5,408 satellites to establish high-speed communication infrastructure capable of delivering data speeds up to 6 Tbps. This initiative aims to serve global data centers, governments, and businesses, entering the space domain dominated by SpaceX's Starlink.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:53 IST
Blue Origin Unveils TeraWave: A New Era in Satellite Communication

Blue Origin, the aerospace venture founded by Jeff Bezos, has revealed plans for its new satellite network named TeraWave.

The ambitious project aims to deploy 5,408 satellites by the end of 2027, promising data speeds of up to 6 Tbps.

This move places Blue Origin in direct competition with SpaceX's Starlink as the demand for space-based data services intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
2
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation
3
China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in Africa

China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in...

 Global
4
Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund Ecosystem

Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026