Blue Origin Unveils TeraWave: A New Era in Satellite Communication
Blue Origin, led by Jeff Bezos, has announced TeraWave, a satellite network of 5,408 satellites to establish high-speed communication infrastructure capable of delivering data speeds up to 6 Tbps. This initiative aims to serve global data centers, governments, and businesses, entering the space domain dominated by SpaceX's Starlink.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 23:53 IST
Blue Origin, the aerospace venture founded by Jeff Bezos, has revealed plans for its new satellite network named TeraWave.
The ambitious project aims to deploy 5,408 satellites by the end of 2027, promising data speeds of up to 6 Tbps.
This move places Blue Origin in direct competition with SpaceX's Starlink as the demand for space-based data services intensifies.
