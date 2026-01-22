Left Menu

UPC Volt to Empower Bharat Future City with AI-Ready Data Centre

UPC Volt is set to establish a 100 MW AI-capable data centre at Bharat Future City on Hyderabad's outskirts, with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore. This joint venture between UPC Renewables and VOLT Data Centers aims to create thousands of jobs, marking a significant technological advancement for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 16:47 IST
UPC Volt to Empower Bharat Future City with AI-Ready Data Centre
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad is poised to embrace a technological leap as UPC Volt announces its plan to establish a 100 MW AI-ready data centre at Bharat Future City. The ambitious Rs 5,000 crore initiative aims to bolster the region's tech infrastructure, as declared by the Telangana government on Thursday.

This monumental project is a collaborative venture between the Netherland's UPC Renewables Group and VOLT Data Centers, specializing in setting up energy-efficient, high-performance AI data centres.

Finalized during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the investment is anticipated to generate over 3,000 jobs during construction and more than 800 during its operation, following a memorandum of understanding signed by both parties.

TRENDING

1
YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey Program

YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey P...

 India
2
Rugby's Greatest Rivalry: Springboks vs. All Blacks to Conclude in Baltimore

Rugby's Greatest Rivalry: Springboks vs. All Blacks to Conclude in Baltimore

 Global
3
Hate Speech Allegations Loom Over RSS Leader

Hate Speech Allegations Loom Over RSS Leader

 India
4
Maharashtra's Rs 30 Lakh Crore Investment Boom: A New Era of Growth

Maharashtra's Rs 30 Lakh Crore Investment Boom: A New Era of Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026