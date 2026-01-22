UPC Volt to Empower Bharat Future City with AI-Ready Data Centre
UPC Volt is set to establish a 100 MW AI-capable data centre at Bharat Future City on Hyderabad's outskirts, with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore. This joint venture between UPC Renewables and VOLT Data Centers aims to create thousands of jobs, marking a significant technological advancement for the region.
Hyderabad is poised to embrace a technological leap as UPC Volt announces its plan to establish a 100 MW AI-ready data centre at Bharat Future City. The ambitious Rs 5,000 crore initiative aims to bolster the region's tech infrastructure, as declared by the Telangana government on Thursday.
This monumental project is a collaborative venture between the Netherland's UPC Renewables Group and VOLT Data Centers, specializing in setting up energy-efficient, high-performance AI data centres.
Finalized during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the investment is anticipated to generate over 3,000 jobs during construction and more than 800 during its operation, following a memorandum of understanding signed by both parties.
