Gati Drives: Revolutionizing India's Motor Industry with SSPM Technology

Gati Drives, a deep-tech startup, is advancing motor technology in India by developing efficient, cost-effective SSPM motors without rare-earth materials. Backed by Campus Fund, the company addresses India's dependency on expensive imports and aims to replace outdated motor technology with locally-sourced solutions. Their innovations promise significant energy savings and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Gati Drives, a pioneer in deep-tech, is set to transform India's motor industry with its cutting-edge SSPM technology. This startup promises the efficiency of BLDC motors at a fraction of the cost, eliminating reliance on rare-earth materials.

Founded by electrical engineers Suyash Mishra and Gajendra Jain, Gati Drives tackles the dependency on imported BLDC motors and the prevalent use of inefficient induction motors in over 90% of Indian appliances. Their locally-sourced solution offers significant cost and energy advantages.

With Campus Fund's investment, Gati Drives will enhance its manufacturing capabilities and establish key partnerships. The SSPM motors have ignited industry interest and pilot programs, promising to revolutionize sub-1kW market and beyond, amidst China's rare-earth export restrictions.

