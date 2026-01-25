Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Three Children Drown in Telangana Water Sump

Three students, including two girls, tragically drowned while playing in a water storage sump in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. The victims included two girls aged 14 and 17, and a 12-year-old boy. A 12-year-old girl was rescued. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Sunday as three children, including two girls, drowned in a water storage sump. The children had gone to play and swim at the site in Mucharlapalli village, Urkonda mandal.

Among the victims were two girl students, aged 14 and 17, each studying in eighth and intermediate classes, respectively, along with a 12-year-old boy who was in sixth class. A 12-year-old girl, part of the group, was fortunately rescued.

The unfortunate incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and police have moved the bodies to Kalwakurthy for post-mortem examinations to understand the circumstances better.

