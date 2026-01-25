Tragedy Strikes: Three Children Drown in Telangana Water Sump
Three students, including two girls, tragically drowned while playing in a water storage sump in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. The victims included two girls aged 14 and 17, and a 12-year-old boy. A 12-year-old girl was rescued. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Sunday as three children, including two girls, drowned in a water storage sump. The children had gone to play and swim at the site in Mucharlapalli village, Urkonda mandal.
Among the victims were two girl students, aged 14 and 17, each studying in eighth and intermediate classes, respectively, along with a 12-year-old boy who was in sixth class. A 12-year-old girl, part of the group, was fortunately rescued.
The unfortunate incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and police have moved the bodies to Kalwakurthy for post-mortem examinations to understand the circumstances better.
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- drowning
- students
- tragedy
- children
- sump
- Nagarkurnool
- Mucharlapalli
- village
- swimming
ALSO READ
Foundation Stone Laid for Landmark Super-Speciality Children's Hospital in Tamil Nadu
Foundation Stone to Be Laid for Tamil Nadu's First Super-Speciality Children's Hospital
UNICEF Delivers Recreational Kits to Gaza After Two-Year Restriction, Reaching Over 375,000 Children
Children Caught in the Crossfire: Immigration Tactics Under Fire
Safety Alert: Protecting Our Children from Unauthorised School Transport