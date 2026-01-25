Tragedy Strikes: Three Children Drown in Telangana Water Sump

A tragic incident unfolded in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Sunday as three children, including two girls, drowned in a water storage sump. The children had gone to play and swim at the site in Mucharlapalli village, Urkonda mandal.

Among the victims were two girl students, aged 14 and 17, each studying in eighth and intermediate classes, respectively, along with a 12-year-old boy who was in sixth class. A 12-year-old girl, part of the group, was fortunately rescued.

The unfortunate incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and police have moved the bodies to Kalwakurthy for post-mortem examinations to understand the circumstances better.