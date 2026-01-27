India's Ambitious Leap into 3-Nanometer Chip Era

In a bold move, the Indian government has announced plans to manufacture high-tech 3-nanometer chips by 2032, significantly enhancing its position in the global semiconductor industry. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw elaborated on the plan, which is part of the broader Design-Linked Incentive Scheme unveiled on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to give India a strategic advantage by focusing on six crucial categories of chips: compute, radio frequency, networking, power, sensor, and memory. The minister underscored the importance of these chips, stating that they are essential for 70-75% of all technological applications in the nation. This second phase of the scheme is set to empower the domestic tech industry, aiming to develop at least 50 fabless semiconductor companies.

Minister Vaishnaw highlighted a significant Rs 4,500 crore investment in modernizing the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali and setting up new facilities. These efforts are complemented by an extensive talent development program that has already trained over 67,000 semiconductor professionals. The scheme has also attracted Rs 430 crore in venture capital, underscoring confidence in India's burgeoning chip design ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)