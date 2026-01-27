Wall Street Rally: S&P 500 and Nasdaq Reach Record Highs Amid Tech Earnings Surge

The S&P 500 set a new record while extending its gain streak to five sessions as investors evaluated earnings reports and a Medicare Advantage proposal. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq hit a near three-month high.

Parcel carriers, seen as economic indicators, reported positive earnings, with UPS and FedEx delivering upbeat projections. However, airlines faced challenges due to severe weather-related cancellations.

Tech stocks continued their rally, while Federal Reserve policies remained under scrutiny as the market braced for more earnings reports and economic signals.

