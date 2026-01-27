Mumbai's Mira-Bhayandar Flyover Sparks Criticism and Safety Concerns

The Mira-Bhayandar flyover, located near Mumbai, has come under public scrutiny following its unconventional design, which sees the four-lane structure narrowing to two lanes midway. Critics have expressed concerns over possible traffic snarls and safety risks.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), responsible for constructing the flyover, argued that the narrowing is intentional and a response to spatial constraints and future development plans. They assured that the design accommodates Bhayander East's immediate needs with provisions for future extensions to Bhayander West.

However, after aerial footage of the flyover gained attention on social media, many compared the situation to the controversial Bhopal Rail Over Bridge incident. The public remains skeptical, with doubts on planning efficacy, leading to broader discussions on infrastructure safety under the current governance.