Left Menu

Mumbai's Mira-Bhayandar Flyover Sparks Criticism and Safety Concerns

The newly-constructed flyover in Mira-Bhayandar, near Mumbai, narrows from four lanes to two lanes midway, drawing criticism and raising safety concerns. The transition, labeled a planning feature by MMRDA, faces public scrutiny as residents fear potential traffic issues. The controversy echoes similar infrastructure design challenges in other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:06 IST
Mumbai's Mira-Bhayandar Flyover Sparks Criticism and Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mira-Bhayandar flyover, located near Mumbai, has come under public scrutiny following its unconventional design, which sees the four-lane structure narrowing to two lanes midway. Critics have expressed concerns over possible traffic snarls and safety risks.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), responsible for constructing the flyover, argued that the narrowing is intentional and a response to spatial constraints and future development plans. They assured that the design accommodates Bhayander East's immediate needs with provisions for future extensions to Bhayander West.

However, after aerial footage of the flyover gained attention on social media, many compared the situation to the controversial Bhopal Rail Over Bridge incident. The public remains skeptical, with doubts on planning efficacy, leading to broader discussions on infrastructure safety under the current governance.

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026