UK Pushes Google for Fairer AI Integration
Britain urges Google to enhance its search services by offering businesses and consumers more choice, especially in terms of AI integration. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority seeks to empower publishers to opt out of content usage in AI, aiming for transparency and greater competition in the digital market.
The United Kingdom has called on Google to revamp its search services to provide businesses and consumers with increased options, emphasizing the importance of allowing publishers to opt out of having their content used in AI overviews or to train AI models.
This initiative follows the UK's Competition and Markets Authority's designation of Google as having 'strategic market status' in October, granting it powers to enhance competition.
The CMA's chief executive, Sarah Cardell, referred to the consultation on these potential changes as an 'important milestone'. The consultation, aimed at delivering greater choice and a fairer deal for content publishers in AI development, closes on February 25.
