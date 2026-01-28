Left Menu

Bharat Electronics Soars to New Highs on Stellar Quarterly Performance

Bharat Electronics Ltd shares surged by nearly 9% following exceptional quarterly results. The company's market value increased by Rs 27,082.73 crore, achieving a profit after tax of Rs 1,590.06 crore, up by 20.82% from the previous year. Revenue rose by 23.73% to Rs 7,121.98 crore.

Shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd skyrocketed nearly 9% on Wednesday, buoyed by impressive quarterly results. The stock ended at Rs 453.40 on the BSE, having touched a 52-week high of Rs 457.95 during the trading session.

With a significant gain, Bharat Electronics emerged as a top performer on the Sensex and Nifty indices. The defense PSU's market valuation climbed by Rs 27,082.73 crore to reach Rs 3,31,425.37 crore.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,590.06 crore for the third quarter of 2025-26, a 20.82% increase from the previous year's figure. Revenue from operations reached Rs 7,121.98 crore, marking a 23.73% rise compared to the corresponding period of the prior year. Analysts credited strong results for boosting the defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

