Britain's Competition Regulator Takes on Google's AI Search Practices
Britain’s competition regulator has proposed measures to improve Google search services, focusing on fairer deals for content publishers in the UK. These actions are in response to Google's dominance in AI search. Google is exploring updates for opting out of generative AI features while maintaining a smooth user experience.
Britain's competition regulator has introduced a series of recommended measures aimed at enhancing Google's search service operations within the United Kingdom. The goal is to ensure a more equitable arrangement for publishers regarding the use of their content in Google's AI-generated overviews.
In light of these proposals, Google has indicated its willingness to explore updating its controls. This would allow websites the option to opt out of Google's generative AI features in search services. The tech giant emphasized the necessity for new controls to avoid creating a disrupted or confusing user experience.
This regulatory action marks the first use of new powers to address the influence of major tech firms, with Google being designated as having strategic market status last October. The hope is to strike a balance that benefits website owners and publishers, while maintaining an innovative and efficient search experience for users.
(With inputs from agencies.)
