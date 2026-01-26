Left Menu

India's Educational Evolution: From Ancient Roots to Digital Futures

The Republic Day tableau of the Department of School Education and Literacy celebrated India's rich educational heritage, showcased through advancements like the National Education Policy 2020. Featured elements such as VR technology and the PM SHRI Schools underscored the blend of traditional knowledge and modern innovation, aiming for a future-ready nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 11:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Republic Day parade displayed a vibrant tableau by the Department of School Education and Literacy, emphasizing India's educational legacy and highlighting its modern strides under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This depiction positions school education as a cornerstone in building 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

The tableau artfully bridged past and future learning, featuring an idol of Aryabhata alongside children with symbols of knowledge like 'Shunya' and a globe, illustrating India's ongoing contributions to global education. The theme 'ancient roots, digital wings' was visually represented.

Key aspects included VR headsets and 'Jaadui Pitara' for foundational learning. The PM SHRI School's symbolic gate, sapling planting, and a student's engagement with tools highlighted the importance of inclusion, environment, and skill education, integrating martial arts, arts, and sports into the curriculum, alongside advanced technologies.

