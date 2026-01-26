India's Educational Evolution: From Ancient Roots to Digital Futures

The Republic Day parade displayed a vibrant tableau by the Department of School Education and Literacy, emphasizing India's educational legacy and highlighting its modern strides under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This depiction positions school education as a cornerstone in building 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

The tableau artfully bridged past and future learning, featuring an idol of Aryabhata alongside children with symbols of knowledge like 'Shunya' and a globe, illustrating India's ongoing contributions to global education. The theme 'ancient roots, digital wings' was visually represented.

Key aspects included VR headsets and 'Jaadui Pitara' for foundational learning. The PM SHRI School's symbolic gate, sapling planting, and a student's engagement with tools highlighted the importance of inclusion, environment, and skill education, integrating martial arts, arts, and sports into the curriculum, alongside advanced technologies.