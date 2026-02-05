Left Menu

China Stocks Plunge Amid Global Selloff in Metals and Tech Sectors

China's stock markets saw a significant drop as global sell-offs in precious metals and technology sectors reverberated locally. The Shanghai Composite and CSI300 indexes each fell 0.6%. Precious metals stocks were notably hit, with the CSI SSH Gold Equity and CSI SWS Non-ferrous Metal indexes falling 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:15 IST
China Stocks Plunge Amid Global Selloff in Metals and Tech Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock markets experienced a notable downturn on Thursday as global sell-offs in precious metals and technology sectors affected local indices. The Shanghai Composite Index and the blue-chip CSI300 Index both declined by 0.6%.

Leading the losses, precious metals stocks faced significant setbacks; the CSI SSH Gold Equity Index plummeted by 4.7%, and the CSI SWS Non-ferrous Metal Index fell 4.9%. The UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund also experienced intense pressure, reaching the 10% daily limit down for a consecutive fourth day.

Technology shares were not spared, with the CSI AI Index and the semiconductor index decreasing by 1.5% and 0.4%, respectively. Analysts at Nanhua Futures noted that with the approaching Spring Festival, liquidity is tightening, influencing investors to reduce positions. Despite this, they remain optimistic about a post-holiday recovery fueled by robust policy support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sparks Fly in Parliament: Political Maturity Questioned

Sparks Fly in Parliament: Political Maturity Questioned

 India
2
Sweden Pledges Major Aid to Bolster Ukraine's Energy Sector

Sweden Pledges Major Aid to Bolster Ukraine's Energy Sector

 Norway
3
Congress to Contest Solo in West Bengal Elections

Congress to Contest Solo in West Bengal Elections

 India
4
Spain Takes a Stand: Sanchez Challenges 'Tech Oligarchs' Over Social Media Ban

Spain Takes a Stand: Sanchez Challenges 'Tech Oligarchs' Over Social Media B...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026