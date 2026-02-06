Taipei Zoo Celebrates Year of the Horse with Przewalski's Horse Revival

Taipei's premier zoo is making headlines this Lunar New Year, showcasing its commitment to conservation efforts for the endangered Przewalski's horse, native to central Asia and once extinct in the wild.

The zoo invites visitors to learn about and appreciate these remarkable animals, drawing attention to its four specimens of Przewalski's horse during the Year of the Horse celebrations, starting February 17. The festival aims to spread awareness and ignite interest in equine conservation.

Working closely with the Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic, Taipei Zoo plays a vital role in global breeding programs, like the 2018 release of horses back into the wild in Mongolia. These conservation initiatives ensure the Przewalski's horse, also known as the Mongolian wild horse, thrives once again in its native habitat.

(With inputs from agencies.)