AI amplifies competitive advantages in global product markets

The race to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated among multinational firms, driven by expectations that data-driven systems can boost efficiency, strengthen competitiveness, and improve financial performance. Yet the economic consequences of AI adoption remain uneven, raising questions about which firms benefit and under what conditions.

These dynamics are explored in The Impact of AI and Innovation on MNEs’ Product Market and Financial Performance, a new study published in the Journal of Risk and Financial Management. The research assesses how AI interacts with innovation strategies to influence market power, profitability, and risk exposure among multinational enterprises.

AI and innovation redefine product market competition

AI materially changes how multinational enterprises compete in product markets. Firms that integrate AI into their operations gain stronger pricing power, improved market positioning, and enhanced ability to differentiate products. These advantages stem from AI’s role in optimizing supply chains, refining demand forecasting, improving customer targeting, and accelerating product development cycles.

The research shows that AI does not operate in isolation. Its market impact is strongest when combined with sustained innovation activity. Firms that pair AI adoption with ongoing research and development investments are better positioned to translate technological capability into competitive advantage. In contrast, companies that deploy AI without complementary innovation strategies see weaker gains in market performance.

This interaction between AI and innovation helps explain why AI adoption has produced uneven results across industries and firms. Large multinationals with established innovation pipelines can embed AI into existing processes, enhancing efficiency while also reshaping product offerings. Smaller or less innovation-intensive firms may struggle to extract similar value, even when adopting comparable technologies.

The study also highlights AI’s role in increasing market concentration. As AI-enhanced firms improve productivity and pricing efficiency, they can capture larger market shares, raising barriers to entry for competitors. This effect has implications for competition policy, particularly in sectors where data access and scale already confer advantages. AI, the research suggests, may accelerate winner-take-most dynamics in global product markets.

AI-driven competition is not purely defensive. Firms use AI to identify new demand patterns, personalize offerings, and respond rapidly to changing consumer preferences. These capabilities allow multinational enterprises to operate more flexibly across markets, adjusting strategies in real time and reducing exposure to demand shocks.

Financial performance gains come with strategic conditions

The study examines how AI adoption affects financial performance. The findings indicate that multinational enterprises integrating AI into innovation-led strategies tend to achieve stronger financial outcomes, including higher profitability and more stable revenue streams. These gains reflect improvements in operational efficiency, cost management, and decision-making accuracy.

However, the research cautions against seeing AI as a guaranteed driver of financial success. The financial benefits of AI are conditional on firm characteristics such as scale, governance quality, and strategic alignment. Firms with robust organizational structures and clear innovation strategies are more likely to convert AI investments into sustainable financial performance.

In contrast, enterprises that adopt AI in a fragmented or experimental manner may face rising costs without commensurate returns. AI systems require significant upfront investment, ongoing maintenance, and skilled personnel. Without integration into broader business strategies, these costs can erode financial gains, particularly in volatile markets.

The study also points to AI’s role in reshaping risk profiles. While AI can improve forecasting accuracy and reduce operational uncertainty, it also introduces new risks related to model dependence, data quality, and systemic bias. Firms underscore that financial performance improvements linked to AI are not simply the result of automation but of strategic capability in managing technological risk.

Importantly, the research finds that AI-enhanced firms exhibit greater resilience during periods of economic stress. Their ability to process information quickly and adjust operations allows them to respond more effectively to shocks. This resilience strengthens long-term financial performance but also widens the gap between technologically advanced firms and their less-prepared counterparts.

Strategic implications for multinational enterprises and policymakers

For multinational enterprises, the research notes that AI should be treated as a strategic asset rather than a standalone technology investment. Its value lies in integration with innovation systems, governance frameworks, and long-term competitive goals.

Firms seeking to leverage AI effectively must invest not only in technology but also in organizational learning, data governance, and talent development. Without these complementary assets, AI adoption risks becoming a cost center rather than a performance driver.

From a policy perspective, the study raises questions about market structure and competition. As AI adoption strengthens the market power of leading multinational enterprises, regulators may need to reassess how competition frameworks account for data-driven advantages. Traditional antitrust metrics may struggle to capture AI’s role in shaping pricing power and entry barriers.

As for financial regulation and risk management, AI-driven decision systems can amplify both gains and losses, making oversight and transparency increasingly important. Policymakers face the challenge of encouraging innovation while ensuring that AI adoption does not undermine market stability or exacerbate systemic risk.

AI is not merely improving efficiency within firms; it is changing how value is created, captured, and distributed across markets. Multinational enterprises with the resources to invest in AI and innovation are pulling further ahead, while firms lacking these capabilities risk marginalization.

The authors also acknowledge limitations in their analysis, including the difficulty of fully capturing long-term AI impacts as technologies continue to evolve. They also note the need for future research to explore sector-specific dynamics and cross-country regulatory differences. Nevertheless, the study provides one of the clearest empirical assessments to date of how AI and innovation jointly influence product market competition and financial performance.