India Joins Pax Silica: A New Chapter in US-India Relations

The United States recently expressed enthusiasm over India's invitation to join the Pax Silica initiative, which aims to secure and strengthen the silicon supply chain. Highlighted was the positive momentum in US-India relations, underscored by the personal rapport between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs, stated he would soon travel to India for a significant signing with the Indian Government. Pax Silica, launched in December, includes a strategic collaboration with countries like Australia and Japan. Helberg praised India's vast technical and human resources, essential for the initiative's goals.

The bilateral trade agreement between India and the US also drew praise, with India reducing tariffs on US goods and the US lifting previous tariff impositions. Such developments signal a stronger economic alliance. In a recent Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington, both nations explored ways of diversifying global mineral supply chains.