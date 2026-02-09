Left Menu

altM's Breakthrough Biorefinery: Pioneering a Sustainable Chemical Future

altM has launched a pilot biorefinery in Bengaluru, marking its shift from R&D to manufacturing. The plant demonstrates their ability to produce bio-derived materials compatible with existing systems, aimed at cosmetics, wood adhesives, and construction. The move supports altM's goal of outperforming petrochemicals cost-effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:12 IST
In a significant leap towards sustainable manufacturing, altM, a deep-tech materials innovator, announced the launch of its fully integrated biorefinery pilot plant in Bengaluru. This facility marks the company's evolution from research and development to pilot-scale production, aiming to create fossil-free chemicals ready for industrial application.

The pilot plant, which operates at a capacity of 15–50 tons per annum, will enable altM to test and refine the production of bio-derived materials that integrate seamlessly into current manufacturing infrastructure. Initial outputs from the facility are already under evaluation in sectors such as cosmetics, wood adhesives, and construction, known for their heavy reliance on petrochemicals.

altM's CEO, Apoorv Garg, highlighted that the climate transition hinges on bio-based materials surpassing petrochemical performance and scalability. The pilot plant is a testament to this potential, serving as a platform to test operational capabilities and process control. COO Yugal Raj Jain emphasized the plant's role in translating years of research into viable, commercial production, with a commercial facility slated for 2027.

