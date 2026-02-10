Left Menu

WhatsApp's EU Privacy Battle Reinvigorated as Court Sends Case Back

Europe’s highest court reignited WhatsApp's dispute with the EU privacy watchdog by referring it back to a lower tribunal. The case revolves around a €225 million fine imposed on WhatsApp by the Irish data protection authority, which was initially urged by the EDPB to toughen its stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:25 IST
WhatsApp's EU Privacy Battle Reinvigorated as Court Sends Case Back
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a persistent legal battle, Europe's top court has reignited the case between WhatsApp and the EU privacy watchdog. The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union has referred WhatsApp's challenge against the EU privacy authority's decision back to a lower tribunal, where it will face further scrutiny.

The controversy dates back to 2021, when the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) advised the Irish data protection authority to escalate its penalties against WhatsApp, which resulted in a hefty €225 million ($268 million) fine. Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, subsequently sought to overturn the decision but faced defeat in court on the grounds of legal permissibility and discretions afforded to the Irish watchdog.

Referred to as case C-97/23P WhatsApp Ireland vs. EDPB, this unfolding scenario signifies another chapter in WhatsApp's ongoing engagement with European data privacy regulations. The outcome of this legal saga could impact future digital privacy governance, reflecting its importance beyond the individual stakeholders involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh Boosts BPCL's Greenfield Refinery Project with Duties Exemption

Andhra Pradesh Boosts BPCL's Greenfield Refinery Project with Duties Exempti...

 India
2
Epic Showdown: India vs Pakistan Sparks Anticipation in T20 World Cup

Epic Showdown: India vs Pakistan Sparks Anticipation in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Tragic Incident: Fatal Fall of Steel Pipe in Howrah

Tragic Incident: Fatal Fall of Steel Pipe in Howrah

 India
4
Faculty Unrest: University of Peshawar Faces Mass Walkout Over Hiring Freeze

Faculty Unrest: University of Peshawar Faces Mass Walkout Over Hiring Freeze

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026