WhatsApp's EU Privacy Battle Reinvigorated as Court Sends Case Back

In a persistent legal battle, Europe's top court has reignited the case between WhatsApp and the EU privacy watchdog. The Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union has referred WhatsApp's challenge against the EU privacy authority's decision back to a lower tribunal, where it will face further scrutiny.

The controversy dates back to 2021, when the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) advised the Irish data protection authority to escalate its penalties against WhatsApp, which resulted in a hefty €225 million ($268 million) fine. Meta, WhatsApp's parent company, subsequently sought to overturn the decision but faced defeat in court on the grounds of legal permissibility and discretions afforded to the Irish watchdog.

Referred to as case C-97/23P WhatsApp Ireland vs. EDPB, this unfolding scenario signifies another chapter in WhatsApp's ongoing engagement with European data privacy regulations. The outcome of this legal saga could impact future digital privacy governance, reflecting its importance beyond the individual stakeholders involved.

