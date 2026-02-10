Left Menu

Bihar Legislative Showdown: Chaos Over CM's Alleged Remarks

Opposition members in the Bihar legislative council were suspended after demanding an apology from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for allegedly using foul language against leader Rabri Devi. The uproar led to the eviction of opposition MLCs and highlighted continued tensions between the ruling government and opposition figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:05 IST
Bihar Legislative Showdown: Chaos Over CM's Alleged Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic session of the Bihar legislative council, opposition members faced suspension following heated demands for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to apologize for allegedly using derogatory language towards Rabri Devi.

As opposition calls for an apology escalated, marshals were ordered to remove the opposition MLCs, further intensifying the political conflict. The session was marked by loud sloganeering and confrontations.

Outside the chamber, opposition leaders criticized the ruling party for provoking them and claimed bias from the Chair. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced additional accusations from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who questioned his mental fitness for office.

TRENDING

1
Pivoting to an AI-first Future: Happiest Minds Technologies' New Strategy

Pivoting to an AI-first Future: Happiest Minds Technologies' New Strategy

 India
2
Supreme Court Mulls Guidelines for Sensitive Handling of Sexual Assault Cases

Supreme Court Mulls Guidelines for Sensitive Handling of Sexual Assault Case...

 India
3
Syngene Partners with Johns Hopkins for Breakthrough Drug Discovery

Syngene Partners with Johns Hopkins for Breakthrough Drug Discovery

 India
4
UK FCA Cracks Down on HTX for Unlawful Crypto Promotions

UK FCA Cracks Down on HTX for Unlawful Crypto Promotions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026