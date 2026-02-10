Bihar Legislative Showdown: Chaos Over CM's Alleged Remarks

In a dramatic session of the Bihar legislative council, opposition members faced suspension following heated demands for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to apologize for allegedly using derogatory language towards Rabri Devi.

As opposition calls for an apology escalated, marshals were ordered to remove the opposition MLCs, further intensifying the political conflict. The session was marked by loud sloganeering and confrontations.

Outside the chamber, opposition leaders criticized the ruling party for provoking them and claimed bias from the Chair. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced additional accusations from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who questioned his mental fitness for office.