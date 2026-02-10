Assembly Chaos: Abdullah Sparks Uproar Over Budget Speech

In a heated session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's speech sparked uproar as BJP members took offense at his remarks. The controversy unfolded while Abdullah defended the Union Territory's fiscal status during a budget discussion.

Divergent views were expressed over the recent Indo-US trade deal, which Abdullah labeled as harmful to Jammu and Kashmir's interests. His comments incited BJP legislators to stage a protest, demanding an apology over what they considered 'unparliamentary' language.

This verbal clash triggered counter-slogans from National Conference members, with Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's attempts to restore order going unheeded. Ultimately, he communicated that the BJP's protest would not appear in official records.