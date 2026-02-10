Left Menu

Telegram Faces Continued Crackdown by Russian Authorities

Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, announced that it will persist in imposing restrictions on the Telegram messaging app due to ongoing violations of Russian law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, stated on Tuesday that it will maintain its restrictive measures against the Telegram messaging app. The decision comes as the app reportedly continues to breach Russian law.

Telegram, known for its encrypted messaging service, has been a point of contention between its creators and Russian authorities. The government claims that Telegram's operations do not comply with national regulations.

Despite repeated attempts to negotiate compliance, Roskomnadzor insists that only conforming to Russian legal standards can avert further actions against the app. This continued pressure highlights the ongoing conflict between digital privacy advocates and governmental oversight.

