Telegram Faces New Challenges as Russia Tightens Control
Telegram, a popular messaging app in Russia, is encountering more restrictions from authorities due to non-compliance with local regulations. The Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor cites concerns over data protection and app misuse as reasons for these actions. Founder Pavel Durov remains committed to user privacy and freedom of speech.
Telegram, a significant communication platform in Russia, is facing increased restrictions after failing to address previous concerns raised by the state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor. These measures, similar to those imposed on WhatsApp last August, now extend to limiting Telegram further as part of a broader crackdown on foreign-based technology providers.
The limitations follow Roskomnadzor's statement accusing messaging apps, including Telegram, of not taking adequate steps to protect personal data and counter criminal activities. The statement emphasized the need for enforcing Russian laws and ensuring citizen protection, prompting successive restrictions.
Telegram's founder Pavel Durov criticized the curbs, suggesting they push users toward state-controlled alternatives like MAX messenger. Despite concerns raised by Russian users, the company vows to uphold freedom of speech. Meanwhile, Telegram faces potential court fines and ongoing legal pressures, amid a tightening grip on foreign tech platforms in Russia.
