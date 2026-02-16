Left Menu

Australian Families' Unexpected Return to Roj Camp: A Repatriation Hurdle

Thirty-four Australians, initially released from a detention camp in Syria, returned due to technical issues with the Damascus government. This group, amidst security monitoring, must comply with Australian law if they return home. Meanwhile, the geopolitical dynamics in Northeastern Syria continue evolving.

In a surprising turn of events, 34 Australians who were part of a group released from a detention camp in northeastern Syria earlier on Monday have been returned to the Roj camp. This development occurred due to 'technical reasons' involving the Damascus government, according to sources cited by Reuters.

The individuals were initially handed over to their families and set to depart Syria on bus transfers toward Damascus, accompanied by a military escort. However, these plans were overshadowed by unresolved procedural issues, necessitating their return to the camp.

Roj camp, which houses over 2,000 people from multiple nationalities predominantly women and children, has become a focal point in international discourse. Notably, the situation has drawn attention to figures like Shamima Begum, who remains detained here. The unfolding scenario reflects ongoing complexities surrounding repatriation and geopolitical interests in Syria's tumultuous northeast region.

