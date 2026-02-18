Left Menu

India Propels Forward in AI Revolution: Zscaler CEO Insights

Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry lauds India's proactive policies in AI at the AI Impact Summit. He highlights the country's potential for becoming a global leader, applauds PM Modi's efforts, and notes the attractiveness of new labor laws for returning Indians aiming to start enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:42 IST
India Propels Forward in AI Revolution: Zscaler CEO Insights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's AI sector is experiencing significant growth, thanks to progressive policies aimed at harnessing this technology's potential, according to Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry. With a focus on becoming a global AI leader, India is enticing multinationals to establish their global capability centers within its borders.

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Chaudhry praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in organizing such events that showcase India's ambitions in the AI domain. He emphasized that new labor laws are particularly attractive for Indians abroad, encouraging them to return and launch entrepreneurial ventures.

Chaudhry pointed out that AI represents a major technological wave changing business paradigms globally. He urged Indian companies to adopt disruptive technologies to stay competitive against larger, established businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

 India
2
Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

 India
3
India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

 India
4
Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026