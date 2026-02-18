India Propels Forward in AI Revolution: Zscaler CEO Insights
Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry lauds India's proactive policies in AI at the AI Impact Summit. He highlights the country's potential for becoming a global leader, applauds PM Modi's efforts, and notes the attractiveness of new labor laws for returning Indians aiming to start enterprises.
India's AI sector is experiencing significant growth, thanks to progressive policies aimed at harnessing this technology's potential, according to Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry. With a focus on becoming a global AI leader, India is enticing multinationals to establish their global capability centers within its borders.
Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Chaudhry praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in organizing such events that showcase India's ambitions in the AI domain. He emphasized that new labor laws are particularly attractive for Indians abroad, encouraging them to return and launch entrepreneurial ventures.
Chaudhry pointed out that AI represents a major technological wave changing business paradigms globally. He urged Indian companies to adopt disruptive technologies to stay competitive against larger, established businesses.
