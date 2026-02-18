Left Menu

EU Considers Backing Gaza's New Governance Body

The European Union is considering support for a new committee formed to manage the civil administration of Gaza. This initiative, detailed in a document by the EU's diplomatic arm, will be discussed by European foreign ministers in an upcoming meeting in Brussels on February 23.

The European Union is deliberating on potential support for a newly established committee tasked with taking over Gaza's civil administration, according to a document from the EU's diplomatic division accessed by Reuters.

The document states that the EU is engaging with newly formed transitional governance structures in Gaza, and is also exploring possible backing for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

This topic will be on the agenda when European foreign ministers convene in Brussels on February 23.

