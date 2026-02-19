Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Assam Mission: Bridging Gaps Amid Political Shifts

In a pivotal visit to Assam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra confronts the electoral landscape amidst shifting alliances. Vadra addresses party-switching, notably with former state unit president Bhupen Borah joining BJP. While in Guwahati, she reinforces the Congress's unity and strategic preparation for the forthcoming elections.

During her two-day visit, Vadra engages with party functionaries to fine-tune candidate selection, emphasizing strong, strategic ticket distribution. She launched a 20-point document criticizing the BJP government, branding it a 'charge sheet,' thus outlining the electoral battle's contours.

Vadra's itinerary included visits to the revered Kamakhya Temple, a gesture acknowledging Assam's cultural sentiments. She highlights collaborations with opposition parties and remained optimistic about Congress's prospects, all while deferring political discussions at religious sites.

